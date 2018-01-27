IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals complete squad

Returning Rajasthan Royals retained Steve Smith. Returning Rajasthan Royals retained Steve Smith.

Returning to IPL after a hiatus of two years, Rajasthan Royals decided to retain Steve Smith, who led Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition where the side reached till the final. However, Smith was barred from playing in the IPL later following the ball-tampering controversy. In his place, Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as the captain. The side that went on to win the first season of the tournament will be looking for a clean slate at the IPL 2018 auction and set up a new side. Rahane was a surprise omission who was not retained, but with the franchise having the option to use Right-to-Match card for capped Indian players, it is likely they might still bring him back to the shores. In Smith, the franchise has already have a player who can lead the side for the season.

Rajasthan Royals complete squad

Steve Smith (Retained but barred from playing in IPL)

Heinrich Klaasen (Steve Smith’s replacement)

Stuart Binny – Rs 50 lakh

Ben Stokes – Rs 12.50 crore

Ajinkya Rahane – Rs 4 crore (Retained via RTM)

Sanju Samson – Rs 8 crore

Jos Buttler – Rs 4.4 crore

Rahul Tripathi – Rs 3.4 crore

D’Arcy Short – Rs 4 crore

Jofra Archer – Rs 7.2 crore

Gowtham Krishnappa – Rs 6.2 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni – 75 lakh (Retained via RTM)

Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 11.5 crore

Ankit Sharma – Rs 20 lakh

Anureet Singh – Rs 30 lakh

Zahir Khan Pakteen – Rs 60 lakh

Shreyas Gopal – Rs 20 lakh

MS Midhun – Rs 20 lakh

Prashant Chopra – Rs 20 lakh

Ben Laughlin – Rs 50 Lakh

Mahipal Lomror – Rs 20 Lakh

Jatin Saxena – Rs 20 Lakh

Aryaman Vikram Birla – Rs 30 Lakh

Dushmanta Chameera – Rs 50 Lakh

