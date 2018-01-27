IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals complete squad

Returning to IPL after a hiatus of two years, Rajasthan Royals decided to retain Steve Smith, who led Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition where the side reached till the final. However, Smith was barred from playing in the IPL later following the ball-tampering controversy. In his place, Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as the captain. The side that went on to win the first season of the tournament will be looking for a clean slate at the IPL 2018 auction and set up a new side. Rahane was a surprise omission who was not retained, but with the franchise having the option to use Right-to-Match card for capped Indian players, it is likely they might still bring him back to the shores. In Smith, the franchise has already have a player who can lead the side for the season.
Rajasthan Royals complete squad
Steve Smith (Retained but barred from playing in IPL)
Heinrich Klaasen (Steve Smith’s replacement)
Stuart Binny – Rs 50 lakh
Ben Stokes – Rs 12.50 crore
Ajinkya Rahane – Rs 4 crore (Retained via RTM)
Sanju Samson – Rs 8 crore
Jos Buttler – Rs 4.4 crore
Rahul Tripathi – Rs 3.4 crore
D’Arcy Short – Rs 4 crore
Jofra Archer – Rs 7.2 crore
Gowtham Krishnappa – Rs 6.2 crore
Dhawal Kulkarni – 75 lakh (Retained via RTM)
Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 11.5 crore
Ankit Sharma – Rs 20 lakh
Anureet Singh – Rs 30 lakh
Zahir Khan Pakteen – Rs 60 lakh
Shreyas Gopal – Rs 20 lakh
MS Midhun – Rs 20 lakh
Prashant Chopra – Rs 20 lakh
Ben Laughlin – Rs 50 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror – Rs 20 Lakh
Jatin Saxena – Rs 20 Lakh
Aryaman Vikram Birla – Rs 30 Lakh
Dushmanta Chameera – Rs 50 Lakh
