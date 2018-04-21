IPL 2018: Andre Russell’s injury leaves KKR in a spot of bother

Andre Russell was injured while bowling for KKR against KXIP on Saturday. (Source: IPL Andre Russell was injured while bowling for KKR against KXIP on Saturday. (Source: IPL

In what will be a big blow for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star all-rounder Andre Russell suffered an injury to his right thigh and had to walk off the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between KXIP and KKR on Saturday. The injury occurred when Russell was about to deliver the fifth ball of the fourth over in KXIP’s innings but had to stop at the last minute before delivering the ball. Russell clutched his right thigh and was immediately taken out of the attack. Ultimately Nitish Rana had to finish the over off as Rinku Singh was called on as the sub for Russell. Ahead of IPL 11, there were doubts over Andre Russell’s fitness after he had pulled a hamstring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last month. If he does not manage to recover in time from the latest setback then KKR will be in a spot of bother

However, before IPL 11, the Jamaican put a lot of effort to get fit in time and be available for the tournament. Russell had credited Usain Bolt’s physio Everald ‘Eddie’ Edwards for helping him recover in time. “Eddie is a good guy. He used to be Usain Bolt’s physio. We all know Usain Bolt is the fastest man in the world. I am the second fastest (laughs)… You need guys like Edward around you. He is my personal physio,” Russell had posted.

Andre Russell fell down on his run-up. (Source: IPL) Andre Russell fell down on his run-up. (Source: IPL)

Russell made his return to competitive cricket after serving a one year ban for violating a doping rule. His absence had hurt KKR last year and the purple brigade will hope that he recovers in time, else KKR’s mounting injury problems will hurt them in IPL 11.

