IPL 2018: Ambati Rayudu slams quickfire 79 off 37 balls before bizarre run-out

Ambati Rayudu smashed a 27-ball 50 against SRH. (Source: IPL) Ambati Rayudu smashed a 27-ball 50 against SRH. (Source: IPL)

Ambati Rayudu once again proved his mettle by smashing a 27-ball 50 to power Chennai Super Kings to a competitive total of 182/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. With an experience of more than 100 matches in the Indian Premier League, Rayudu came into bat at around the halfway stage of CSK’s innings with the scoreboard at 32/2 in 7.1 overs. On a surface where other batsmen were struggling to get going, it was Rayudu’s knock which changed the tempo of CSK’s innings. The 32-year-old played innovative shots and did not allow the opposition bowlers to settle down. SRH also did not help themselves by being wayward in their bowling.

The impact of Rayudu’s knock can be gauged from the fact that from overs 1-10 CSK’s run rate was 5.4 but after his arrival – from overs 11-20 the run rate was 12.8. His flawless half-century which featured nine fours and four sixes was also the joint fastest 50 for Rayudu in IPL, equalling the 27 ball half-century for MI vs RR in Mumbai, 2015. This was also his 15th fifty in IPL.

It’s all about packaging today, glitzy packaging over an ordinary product. That’s where the likes of Ambati Rayudu don’t get their due. #CSKvSRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 22 April 2018

However, Rayudu found a horrible way to get out after attempting to sneak a run on an overthrow but it proved to be a suicidal attempt as he was run out for 79 (37 balls).

Complementing his effort with the bat, CSK coach Michael Hussey said, “It’s a great comeback, that knock from Rayudu changed the momentum of the game. Fantastic finish, I think we have reached a slightly above par score. It’s a little bit on the slower side, as the sun goes down, I think it will quicken up.”

“We had a chat during the first break, I didn’t say anything, it was a bit tricky early on and they bowled very well, Rayudu said he will have a go. Early wickets will be the key, no Shikhar Dhawan for them – that’s a big plus. We need to bowl well and field well to defend this score. Kane Williamson will be the key in this chase,” he concluded by saying.

