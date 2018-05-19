IPL 2018: Alex Hales catch the most satisfying one in my career, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers’ sensational catch was applauded by skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: IPL) AB de Villiers’ sensational catch was applauded by skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: IPL)

AB de Villiers, on Thursday, stunned the fans with a sensational catch in the 8th over to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Alex Hales. The one handed-catch at deep mid-wicket was taken at the crucial moment with Hales was batting on 37 runs in 24 balls, and SRh was looking good while chasing the total of 218 posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In an Instagram post, skipper Virat Kohli dubbed de Villiers as “Spiderman” for the brilliant catch.

Speaking about his efforts in the field, the South African batsman said that he just wanted to try and create a chance. “When Alex Hales struck the ball high and hard over mid-wicket during our match against SRH in Bengaluru, my first thought was ‘try and create a chance’. I needed to run hard, to make metres just to get a hand on the ball, before I could even think of taking a catch. So I picked my line and ran as hard as possible, keeping my eyes fixed on the ball, but it was soaring high, up high into the night sky,” the 34-year old wrote in a column for Times of India.

Doing a quick Friday night poll for tonight’s @9NewsMelb;

Question; is this catch from Ab De Villiers the best catch you’ve seen.

Big call… what do you say? pic.twitter.com/HQcJFWJisC — tony jones (@TJch9) 18 May 2018

The batsman went on to add that he realised he needed to jump to take the catch with the ball flying high into the air. “Something else was needed. A jump was needed, so I slowed down a little, creating space to use my arms to propel myself as far into the air as possible… so I jumped, and reached up and backwards and, somehow, the ball stuck in my outstretched right hand,” he said.

He further added that the ball almost slipped out of his hands, so he tried to slow down the momentum of the ball by bringing it back to his stomach. The job wasn’t half done. As I came down, the ball slipped from my fingers and I only just managed to push it towards my stomach… and then to hold what must rate as one of the most satisfying catches of my career,” De Villiers said.

With Hales getting out, SRH only managed to reach 220/3 in the game, in spite of skipper Kane Williamson hammering 81 runs in 42 balls, and Manish Pandey scoring 62 in 38 balls. De Villiers credited Moeen Ali, who scored 65 in 34 balls, for giving his side 30-40 more runs that they were initially intending to reach in the first innings.

“Hales was out and, even with Kane Williamson maintaining his dazzling form, SRH fell 14 runs short of the target; so we won again, so we stayed in the competition. It was a special night in front of our supporters at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium. We thought 170-180 would be decent, but Moeen Ali produced a great knock,” he said.

With the win, RCB reached at the fifth position in the table, and will face RR on Saturday in their final round robin game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd