IPL 2018: AB De Villiers sets the cat among Delhi Daredevils

AB de Villiers was in marauding form and remained 90 not out off 39 balls. (Source: BCCI)

De Villiers devilry

All season long, across formats and conditions, AB de Villiers had looked in exemplary touch, only that he couldn’t quite reach a fulfilling crescendo. The four knocks before this one had accrued 122 runs, a decent haul by any yardstick, but middling by the insuperable standards he had set for himself.

But on Saturday, with a delicious knock, he underpinned that he still has the craving for big knocks, and hasn’t lost his 360-degree vision one bit. AB unfurled the quintessential AB, much to the delirious joy of the Chinnaswamy crowd, who might have been ruing the absence of Shane Watson and Chris Gayle, centurions in the last couple of days. He got going straightaway, belting three successive boundaries of Shahbaz Nadeem off the second and third balls he faced. Leggie Rahul Tewatia was smoked over long-on, before he tucked into compatriot Chris Morris, who banished over the sight-screen, the kind of shot that’s akin to a slap on the face. Delhi’s bowlers could only shake the heads in anguish. The sorry Harshal Patel must’ve felt like the whole world crumbling in front of his eyes, when de Villiers carted him for a brace of six and a boundary in the same over.

The wicket of Virat Kohli hardly gave them a respite, for de Villiers seemed in no mood to offer even a toe-hold. All that now mattered was whether he would notch up a hundred like his ex-RCB mates Gayle and Watson. He seemed furiously hurtling towards it, but a six each by Mandeep Singh and Corey Anderson put paid to statistical embellishment. Anyway, it would hardly matter to the crowd, for they were treated to some exemplary hitting. Importantly, it would vitalize their campaign that’d begun in lacklustre fashion, like last season.

Young guns fire

Shreyas Iyer had seemed horribly out of touch this season—his four previous outings had earned him only 41 runs. Rishabh Pant was getting the starts, but flattered to deceive, losing his wickets just when he seemed unleashing his full fury on batsmen. But on Sunday, with Delhi Daredevils desperate to resurrect their poor start and get the season going, they combed up 76 runs in 8.1 overs. Shreyas scored 52 off 31 deliveries, his maiden half-century this season, while Pant demonstrated why he so spectacularly raved about in the domestic circuit with a blistering 85 off 48 deliveries, the sort of impact-knocks he has only promised to deliver in the IPL. The pair was brought together after yet another tepid start, Delhi losing both openers, Gautam Gambhir and Jason Roy, for scores of 3 and 5 respectively. The skipper, especially, was scratchy, fidgetting around for 10 deliveries before Umesh Yadav nailed him. Roy, meanwhile, soaked up 16 deliveries, as they managed a paltry 23 runs in 5.4 overs. Pant struck the very first delivery for a four, but Delhi’s collection of 28 runs was their worst-ever numbers in the Powerplay. Another familiar caving-in lurked in the shadows, before the young duo stuck in, though futilely in the end.

Brief Scores: Delhi Daredevils 174/5 in 20 overs (Pant 85 off 48b, Iyer 52 off 48b; Chahal 2/22) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 176/4 in 20 overs (de Villiers 90 off 39 b, Kohli 30 off 26b) by six wickets.

