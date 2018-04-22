IPL 2018: AB de Villiers delivers yet another masterclass at Chinnaswamy to guide RCB to victory

AB de Villiers’ scored an unbeaten 90 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL) AB de Villiers’ scored an unbeaten 90 against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL)

AB de Villiers delivered yet another masterclass at the Chinnaswamy stadium to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second win of the tournament against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. De Villiers was at his aggressive best hammering the Daredevils bowlers around the stadium scoring 90 in just 39 deliveries. Right from ball one, the South African looked in good touch and stroked the ball fluently and managed to find the gaps at will. His innings (90*) was also highest while chasing in an IPL bettering his previous best of 89 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. Courtesy of this inning, De Villiers also reached the milestone of 3000 IPL runs for RCB.

Coming into bat at a precarious situation, with RCB’s scoreboard at 29/2, De Villiers counter attacked the bowlers and did not let the spinners settle down. His 50 came off just 24 balls, which was the ninth occasion he reached a half-century within 25 deliveries. As RCB chased down the score with two overs to spare, De Villiers remained unbeaten on 90 (10 fours and five sixes).

Reflecting on his knock, De Villiers expressed satisfaction and said, “It’s one of those nights when you see the ball well. The last two innings I wasn’t hitting it too well, but today I felt it coming off the middle, watched it nice and early, bought myself that extra split second to make decisions and that’s when I need to cash in. When you do get on top of the bowler, you have to take him down.”

Complementing the crowd the 34-year-old said, “This is the best crowd in the world; I love playing here. They keep backing us every game but I must say, whenever you get into that zone that crowd is only a buzz. And most of it today was a buzz. [On the ‘genius’ on his bat] I didn’t give myself that name, MRF did it (smiles). It’s a privilege playing with these bats, it’s some good stuff.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd