IPL 2018: AB de Villiers declared fit for CSK clash, Quinton de Kock to return home

AB de Villiers is the second highest run-scorer for RCB in season 11 of the IPL. (Source: BCCI) AB de Villiers is the second highest run-scorer for RCB in season 11 of the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has regained full fitness after recovering from viral fever ahead of Saturday’s clash against Chennai Super Kings. De Villiers’ return to the squad will be a massive boost for RCB who are currently fifth on the points table and need to produce a string of positive results to qualify for the playoffs in season 11. The importance of the Proteas batsman can be gauged from the fact that he is RCB’s second highest run scorer in IPL 11. He will most likely replace fellow South African Quinton de Kock who has returned home to attend a wedding.

Confirming the development head coach Daniel Vettori said, “AB is back fit, Quinton is away from this game. Quinton has returned home for a wedding so he is unavailable for this match so probably it’s an easy decision for us to make.”

Meanwhile, De Villiers has already issued a forewarning to all the other teams by stating that RCB’s best is yet to come. Speaking to Times of India he said,” There is a real sense of fight and determination in this RCB squad. We might have under-performed at stages, notably in the closing overs with bat and ball, but I sensed a strong spirit among players and coaches when we assembled a few weeks ago; it’s still there, and this will serve us well in the business end of the tournament.”

