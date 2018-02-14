IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Time Table, Fixtures, Dates of IPL 11

IPL season 11 schedule was announced by BCCI on Wednesday. The 11th season of Indian Premier League will see 51 matches to be played across nine cities. In the opening fixture, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who return to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. The tournament begins on Saturday, April 7. The final will be played once again at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 27. This season sees the two-year spell of temporary inclusions Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions come to an end. At the same time, it sees the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The tournament also follows a two-day marathon auction that was held in January that saw a number of big names switching allegiances.The first match of the season sees defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. It is a repeat of the 2011 final that the Super Kings won to lift the trophy for the first time. The IPL Auctions were held in January in which England allrounder Ben Stokes once again emerged as the costliest buy. Stokes was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore. The franchise also spent Rs 11.5 crore to buy Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who became the costliest Indian at the auction.
All teams would play at their traditional single venues while Kings XI Punjab would play some of their home games in Indore and some in Mohali.
Here is the full schedule of the IPL 2018:
Saturday, April 7, 2018:
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, April 8, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab
Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 9, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, April 10, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Wednesday, April 11, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils
Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Thursday, April 12, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, April 13, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils
Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, April 15, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals
Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings
Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Monday, April 16, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils
Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tuesday, April 17, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, April 18, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Thursday, April 19, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Friday, April 20, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Saturday, 21st April, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab
Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, April 22, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings
Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Monday, April 23, 2018
Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils
Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, April 24, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, April 25, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings
Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, April 26, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab
Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, April 27, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, April 28, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians
Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 29, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Monday, April 30, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils
Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, May 2, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals
Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Thursday, May 3, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings
Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Friday, May 4, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians
Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Saturday, May 5, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils
Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, May 6, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Monday, May 7, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab
Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Wednesday, May 9, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Thursday, May 10, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Friday, May 11, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings
Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 12, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, May 13, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals
Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Monday, May 14, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Tuesday, May 15, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals
Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Wednesday, May 16, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab
Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, May 17, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, May 18, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings
Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, May 19, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, May 20, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians
Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab
Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tuesday, May 22, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 22, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC
Friday, May 25, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC
Sunday, May 27, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League schedule for the season 11 will see 12 matches beginning at 4 pm and 48 matches will be played at 8 pm. The tournament will follow the same format as before with the top four teams qualifying for the play-offs after playing seven league games each. The play-offs will have Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final.
