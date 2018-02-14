IPL 2018 Schedule Full List, Time Table, Fixtures, Dates of IPL 11

Indian Premier League schedule has 60 matches to be played in April and May. Indian Premier League schedule has 60 matches to be played in April and May.

IPL season 11 schedule was announced by BCCI on Wednesday. The 11th season of Indian Premier League will see 51 matches to be played across nine cities. In the opening fixture, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who return to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. The tournament begins on Saturday, April 7. The final will be played once again at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 27. This season sees the two-year spell of temporary inclusions Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions come to an end. At the same time, it sees the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The tournament also follows a two-day marathon auction that was held in January that saw a number of big names switching allegiances.The first match of the season sees defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. It is a repeat of the 2011 final that the Super Kings won to lift the trophy for the first time. The IPL Auctions were held in January in which England allrounder Ben Stokes once again emerged as the costliest buy. Stokes was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore. The franchise also spent Rs 11.5 crore to buy Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who became the costliest Indian at the auction.

All teams would play at their traditional single venues while Kings XI Punjab would play some of their home games in Indore and some in Mohali.

Here is the full schedule of the IPL 2018:

Saturday, April 7, 2018:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, April 8, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab

Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 9, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, April 10, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday, April 11, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils

Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday, April 12, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, April 13, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab

Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils

Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday, April 15, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings

Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday, April 16, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils

Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday, April 17, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, April 18, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday, April 19, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Friday, April 20, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, 21st April, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab

Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, April 22, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Monday, April 23, 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils

Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, April 24, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, April 25, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, April 26, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab

Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, April 27, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, April 28, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 29, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday, April 30, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils

Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, May 2, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals

Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Thursday, May 3, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings

Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday, May 4, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians

Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday, May 5, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils

Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, May 6, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals

Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Monday, May 7, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab

Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Wednesday, May 9, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday, May 10, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Friday, May 11, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 12, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils

Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, May 13, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monday, May 14, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Tuesday, May 15, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday, May 16, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, May 17, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, May 18, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings

Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, May 19, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, May 20, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians

Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab

Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, May 22, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 22, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Friday, May 25, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Sunday, May 27, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League schedule for the season 11 will see 12 matches beginning at 4 pm and 48 matches will be played at 8 pm. The tournament will follow the same format as before with the top four teams qualifying for the play-offs after playing seven league games each. The play-offs will have Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final.

