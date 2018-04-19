IPL 2018 Purple Cap: List of Top Wicket-Takers of Indian Premier League

Mayank Markande has retained the Purple Cap in IPL 2018. Mayank Markande has retained the Purple Cap in IPL 2018.

Purple Cap IPL 2018: Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande has retained the Purple Cap in the current Indian Premier League season having taken his tally to eight wickets in four matches on Tuesday. He sits ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Chris Woakes who also has a total of eight wickets till now but a lesser economy and average keeps him in the second position.

Sunil Narine (7) of Kolkata Knight Riders, who failed to add any wicket to his own tally during the match against Rajasthan Royals, takes the third position in the list of top-wicket-takers. He is then followed by RCB’s Umesh Yadav (7), DD’s Rahul Tewatia (6) and KKR’s Kuldeep Yadav (6).

Purple Cap IPL 2018: Most Wickets

Players Matches Overs Wickets Best Mayank Markande (MI) 4 15.0 8 4/23 Chris Woakes (RCB) 4 14.2 8 3/36 Sunil Narine(KKR) 5 19.0 7 3/18 Umesh Yadav (RCB) 4 16.0 7 3/23 Rahul Tewatia (DD) 4 15.0 6 3/18 Trent Boult (DD) 4 14/5 6 2/29 Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) 5 17.2 6 3/32 Krunal Pandya (MI) 4 9.0 5 3/28 Shakib Al Hasan (SRH) 3 12.0 5 2/21 Tom Curran (KKR) 3 7.0 5 2/19

The bowler with most wickets in IPL during the course of the season gets the honour of wearing the Purple Cap while fielding. The leading wicket-taker at the end of the tournament wins the Purple Cap award. Last year, the Purple Cap was won by SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished the tournament on top with 26 wickets from 14 matches.

