Thursday, April 19, 2018
IPL 2018 Orange Cap: List of Top Run-Scorers of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018, IPL 11 Orange Cap Table: Standings for most runs in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 19, 2018 4:16:41 pm
virat kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2018. (Source: PTI)
Orange Cap IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli stands at the top of the most runs table in the current Indian Premier League season as the skipper retained the Orange Cap after scoring a defiant 92 not out against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and taking his tally to 201 runs in just four matches. He sits ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson (185 in four matches), who failed to go past Kohli by adding a meager eight runs to his tally on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Three of KKR batsmen appear in the top-five list of run-scorers in the ongoing IPL season. Samson is followed by Nitish Rana (162 runs), Andre Russell (153) and Dinesh Karthik (151), who ensured a win on Wednesday in their third match of the season.

Orange Cap IPL 2018: Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 4 201 92*
Sanju Samson (RR) 4 185 92*
Nitish Rana (KKR) 5 162 59
Andre Russell (KKR) 4 153 88*
Dinesh Karthik (KKR) 5 151 42*
Evin Lewis (KXIP) 4 142 65
Rishabh Pant (DD) 4 138 47
Rohit Sharma (MI) 4 138 94
KL Rahul (KXIP) 3 135 51
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 3 130 78*

The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League. During the tournament, the top batsman gets the honour to wear this cap while on the field and the top-scorer at the end of the season wins an award. Last year, SRH skipper David Warner had won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in the tournament, with a tally of 641 runs from 14 innings with a fantastic average of 58.27.

