IPL 2018 Orange Cap: List of Top Run-Scorers of Indian Premier League

Orange Cap IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli stands at the top of the most runs table in the current Indian Premier League season as the skipper retained the Orange Cap after scoring a defiant 92 not out against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and taking his tally to 201 runs in just four matches. He sits ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson (185 in four matches), who failed to go past Kohli by adding a meager eight runs to his tally on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Three of KKR batsmen appear in the top-five list of run-scorers in the ongoing IPL season. Samson is followed by Nitish Rana (162 runs), Andre Russell (153) and Dinesh Karthik (151), who ensured a win on Wednesday in their third match of the season.
Orange Cap IPL 2018: Most Runs
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|4
|201
|92*
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|4
|185
|92*
|Nitish Rana (KKR)
|5
|162
|59
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|4
|153
|88*
|Dinesh Karthik (KKR)
|5
|151
|42*
|Evin Lewis (KXIP)
|4
|142
|65
|Rishabh Pant (DD)
|4
|138
|47
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|4
|138
|94
|KL Rahul (KXIP)
|3
|135
|51
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)
|3
|130
|78*
The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League. During the tournament, the top batsman gets the honour to wear this cap while on the field and the top-scorer at the end of the season wins an award. Last year, SRH skipper David Warner had won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in the tournament, with a tally of 641 runs from 14 innings with a fantastic average of 58.27.
