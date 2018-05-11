If I did no physical activity as a kid, I would have been nowhere, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stressed the importance of physical activities in a Facebook Live video. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli stressed the importance of physical activities in a Facebook Live video. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, in a Facebook Live video, stressed the importance of physical outdoor activities and advised people to stop spending lesser time on mobile phones and gadgets. Being interviewed by Abish Mathew, the 29-year old was questioned about a recent survey which he conducted that revealed that at least 1/3 of total population across the country has not done any physical activity for a year. Talking about the findings, Kohli said, “We surveyed around 3000 people across 18 cities. It paints a small picture of what is happening on a larger scale. One-third of those people have done no activity in one year. If I did that, I would have been nowhere.”

The right-handed batsman further went on to blame people’s indulgence in social media for the lack of physical activities these days. “We waste so much time browsing the internet for nothing, looking at other’s people lives. Technology is good, but it is pulling people away from reality. Earlier, we did not waste time on video games. Now with phones, you can just lie down, and you don’t have to even get up,” he said.

The Indian captain further went on to add that people should not wait to be around comfort zones to start physical activities. “Nowadays, people play for a day and then they give up because of minor niggles. But if they can continue to do physical exercise, then you can do so all your life,” he said. “One should not wait for the comfort zone. I used to steal chalks to make stumps on the wall in the gully I used to play,” he added.

He further added that if one is interested in sports, he/she should not wait for proper facilities to start indulging in the sport.

“When we were growing up, we stayed in a colony. We did not wait for a proper cricket field. People should not wait for proper facilities unless you are a professional sportsperson,” he said.

He further added that indulging in sports and physical activities become an act of joy for people. “I played so many other sports and facilities enjoying yourself. It’s all about finding joy. It does not have to be a career. Physical activities make you feel better about yourself. You become more confident and healthy,” he said.

