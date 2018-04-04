I want to win the IPL more than RCB fans, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is yet to win an IPL title despite RCB boasting a star-studded batting line up for a better part of his captaincy. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli is yet to win an IPL title despite RCB boasting a star-studded batting line up for a better part of his captaincy. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli said that winning the Indian Premier League is something that he wishes for even more than fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural season of the IPL and, despite the likes of AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Kohli himself breaking several batting records on a number of occasions, RCB are yet to win the tournament even once.

“More than the fans I want to win the cup,” said the RCB after a training session, “I have been with Bangalore for last 10 years and we haven’t crossed the final hurdle three times. I can assure you, my commitment is going to be 120 per cent to try and achieve the goal this time.”

RCB have depended on their star-studded batting line up to provide the goods and, with the likes of De Villiers and Gayle going through a dry patch and Kohli’s slow start owing to a shoulder injury, they ended up being wooden spooners last season. This season, though they have gone for a more balanced approach in the auctions, strengthening their bowling department and even deciding not to bid for Chris Gayle. “The batting has been strong point for RCB over the years, but I think the strengthening of bowling department has been a massive boost for us from this auction. I am very optimistic about our chances heading into this IPL,” said Kohli

The team’s spin department boasts the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and England all rounder Moeen Ali while New Zealand’s Tim Southee, England’s Chris Woaks and Delhi’s Ranji Trophy star Navdeep Saini make up the pace roster. Kohli said that the franchise was mindful of buying players who would contribute to the team’s culture. “Some of them I know personally. We picked up players who could contribute to our culture and not be so worried about their personal performances,” said the Indian captain.

