Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Times when her presence spurred Virat Kohli on

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrates her 30th birthday on Tuesday, on the same day her husband Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash against Rohit Sharma-captained Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December, the duo have been extremely supportive of each other’s career. While the Indian cricketer posted trailers of Anushka’s film “Pari” in February, his filmstar wife celebrated her husband’s centuries against South Africa via stories on Instagram.

In February, Virat, who won the Man of the Match award after the 6th and final ODI against South Africa in Centurion, expressed his gratitude to his wife for being a constant support in his life.

Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailerhttp://t.co/6zbPAbzlFD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 15 February 2018

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 29-year old said, “It has been a rollercoaster till now. People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that.” His comment was a perfect reply to all those who criticised Anushka for Virat’s poor form.”

In her response, Anushka too posted a snapshot of her husband on social media with the caption, “What a guy!” She also posted a photo applauding India’s 5-1 series win over the Proteas.

It was not the first time during the South Africa tour that Kohli had credited his wife for her success. After he reached the 150-run landmark in the second Test at Centurion, the right-hand batsman had kissed his wedding ring which was tied to a chain he was wearing around his neck.

Now, with both the stars in India during the ongoing IPL season, Anushka has become a constant presence during RCB’s matches in the stadium as she comes out to support her husband. The actress was last seen applauding Kohli’s 33rd IPL half ton in the home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. She stood up to applaud as Kohli slammed his third fifty this season.

She was also later caught on camera, applauding Virat’s tremendous diving catch to dismiss KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik in the 19th over. Her priceless expression caught the expressions of twitterati.

It was not the first time Anushka Sharma was present in the stadium to cheer for RCB. She also came to attend RCB’s fixture against Kings XI Punjab on April 15, and was seen enjoying herself as her husband’s team went on to register an easy 4-wicket victory. Anushka was also spotted blowing a flying kiss to Virat during the match.

Just a few days after the massive win, Kohli shared a photo on Instagram with his wife, at an event, in which he described her as a “stunner”.

With such love between the star couple, the fans would be hoping to see Anushka Sharma attend RCB’s clash against MI on her birthday. Maybe, she could once again spark the RCB skipper to have another good day on the field and inspire his side to get the much-needed victory.

