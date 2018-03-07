Gautam Gambhir named Delhi Daredevils captain

Gautam Gambhir will captain Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018. Gautam Gambhir will captain Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018.

Gautam Gambhir was named as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The former skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders will now lead the Delhi side after the announcement was made in New Delhi.

Gambhir began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils before leaving the franchise for Kolkata in 2011. With KKR, he won two IPL titles as captain, one in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir was bought by Delhi in the IPL 2018 auction for a price of Rs 2.8 crore from the base price of Rs 2 crore.

“I’m more excited than I have ever been,” Gambhir, the newly appointed DD skipper, said about his return to Delhi. “You don’t play a tournament to make a comeback, you play to win the tournament..every time before the IPL I am asked this question. But a leader plays to help his side win. Not for a personal comeback.”

Delhi will look to reach their first IPL final after having the local lad return and also going for a big changeover. They have Ricky Ponting as they head coach and both Gambhir and Ponting can make a formidable duo.

“I’m privileged to be captaining Delhi Daredevils. It is always great to comeback home, where you stated your IPL career, cricketing career as well,” Gambhir said. “Hopefully this is he place I’m going to finish as well. So i am really looking forward to it and really really really excited about it.”

