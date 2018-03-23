Gautam Gambhir visits Golden Temple with family ahead of IPL; see pics

Gautam Gambhir at Golden Temple in Amritsar with family. (PTI) Gautam Gambhir at Golden Temple in Amritsar with family. (PTI)

Gautam Gambhir, who will be leading Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on Thursday. The 36-year-old was accompanied by his wife Natasha Jain and daughter Aazeen. The left-handed batsman was seen taking blessings and worshipping at the holy temple.

He was appointed as DD captain earlier this month. Speaking about his appointment as the skipper, the opening batsman had said, “I’m privileged to be captaining Delhi Daredevils. It is always great to comeback home, where you stated your IPL career, cricketing career as well. Hopefully, this is the place I’m going to finish as well. So I am really looking forward to it and really really really excited about it.”

Gambhir, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders since 2011, was not retained by the two-time IPL winners and was snapped up by Daredevils for Rs 2.8 crore, from a base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL Auction in January this year. He had started his career in IPL with DD before leaving the franchise in 2011. During his stint with KKR, he led them to two IPL trophies.

Gambhir, who has played 148 matches in the tournament over the years, will hope to give Delhi their maiden title. In 147 innings in the tournament, he has scored 4,133 runs at an average of 31.55.

The Delhi Daredevils captain married Natasha in October 2011. His first daughter, Aazeen was born on May 1, 2014, while the cricketer was blessed with another daughter Anaiza last year on June 11, 2017.

