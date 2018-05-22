IPL 2018 Eliminator Live Streaming, KKR vs RR: When and where to watch KKR vs RR IPL eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 Eliminator on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 Eliminator on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI)

With odds stacked against them, former champions Rajasthan Royals will look to go full throttle when they lock horns with two-time winners and overwhelming favourites Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator T20 cricket fixture in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Knight Riders have outplayed Rajasthan both in the home and away games this season. With three wins on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they clinched the last-four berth for a sixth time. From posting the highest total of the season to stunning table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, it has been a no-nonsense approach for the Dinesh Karthik-led side. To make it easier for them, Kolkata are the only team from the four qualifiers to get the home advantage in the Eliminator.

When is IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. This will be the second playoff match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match being played?

IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018 Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

