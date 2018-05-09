IPL 2018, DD vs SRH: Struggling Delhi Daredevils run into table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Delhi Daredevils face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils will clash against Indian Premier League (IPL) table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad as they meet again on Thursday in New Delhi.

With just three wins from a total of ten matches, Shreyas Iyer-led side desperately require a win if they want to progress further in the tournament. Performing better under the new captain after Gautam Gambhir stepped down, it will be an uphill task for the IPL team, who need to make sure they do not commit small mistakes.

Last time the two sides met, DD posted a challenging 163 in Hyderabad, thanks to a half-century by Prithvi Shah, but Yusuf Pathan and Alex Hales guided SRH to a seven-wicket win. Delhi could have won the match comfortably had they not let go of easy catches. Iyer had admitted their mistakes after the match saying that ‘catches win matches’. He had said, “It is very disappointing, to be honest. We were on top at one point. See, catches win matches, we’ve been practicing on our fielding, but drops happen when the pressure is high. We didn’t give up till the end.”

Kane Williamson-led side, on the other hand, have had a spectacular campaign so far with Shikhar Dhawan being the highlight, having scored 78 and 45 in the first two games. Williamson had said that there is no secret as to why his side is doing well. “No secret on why we’re doing well. We’ve adapted to a variety of surfaces. There are not many league games left, and we want to still see signs of improvement. Not perfect, but want to keep at it,” he had said after registering win against DD.

The Feroz Shah Kotla has proved to be a high-scoring venue and motivated Iyer and Shah, who have been selected for India and India A squads for the UK series, will display confidence when the two sides at the extreme ends of the table clash on Thursday.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

