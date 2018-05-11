IPL Live Streaming DD vs RCB: When and where to watch DD vs RCB IPL Match

RCB face DD on Saturday. (Source: AP) RCB face DD on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Struggling to stay in the Play-offs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in Delhi on Saturday. RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. Delhi, on the other hand, is already down and out after losing to Sunrisers yesterday confirming its early exit from the competition.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the IPL 2018 match:

When is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Saturday, May 12, 2018. This will be the 45th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

What time does Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 begin?

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

