DD vs KXIP Match 22 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Delhi win toss, elect to bowl first

DD vs KXIP Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Gautam Gambhir will be hoping for a win on his first home game as Delhi Daredevils captain this season.

Kings XI Punjab have found a destructive opening pair in Chris Gayle and KL Rahul but captain R Ashwin said that the big Jamaican has been been rested. Delhi Daredevils will be wary of the danger of letting the KXIP batsmen express themselves though. Both sides have experienced rather contrasting starts to the season. Kings XI Punjab have won four of their opening five matches and are second on the IPL table so far while Delhi Daredevils have just one victory and sit at the bottom. Daredevils have a strong batting line up and have shown flashes of brilliance with the willow. But they have also been prone to collapses that have cost them matches. This is the first home game of the season for Delhi Daredevils and they would be hoping that it would also be the beginning of an upward curve in their form.

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab in Delhi

