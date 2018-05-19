IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Why MS Dhoni burst out laughing during toss

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni with his Delhi Daredevils counterpart S Iyer during toss. (Source: PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni with his Delhi Daredevils counterpart S Iyer during toss. (Source: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ensures that there is not a single dull moment when he is on the field. On Friday, during the toss of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni burst out laughing when hosts’ captain Shreyas Iyer flipped a coin, which flew off his hand and landed a couple of yards away. Unable to control his amusement, Dhoni burst out laughing along with the presenter Simon Doull.

Match referee Manu Nayyar then announced that Dhoni had won the toss and the CSK skipper opted to field. MS Dhoni said, “We’ll bowl first. It’s a difficult ground to contain. It’s not very big. There are chances of the wicket deteriorating. That’s a chance we have to take. It’s important to learn from each game. Every game gives you an opportunity to improve. We don’t want to miss the key players when it comes to the knockouts. Lungi comes in for David Willey.”

DD restored some pride with an upset 34-run win over the formidable CSK in a dead rubber of the IPL match in Delhi on Friday. Vijay Shankar (36* off 29) and Harshal Patel (36* off 16) scripted Daredevils’ recovery after a pedestrian performance from the top-order, helping the hosts reach 162 for five with an unbeaten 65-run stand off 32 balls.

Leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2/20) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) then starred in an impressive bowling effort that restricted CSK to 128 for six. All-rounder Patel chipped in with the ball as well by taking the prized wicket of Ambati Rayudu (50 off 29).

