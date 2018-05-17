IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings look to strengthen position against bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils host Chennai Super Kings in IPL match on Friday. (BCCI Photo) Delhi Daredevils host Chennai Super Kings in IPL match on Friday. (BCCI Photo)

In a dead rubber Indian Premier League match, Chennai Super Kings will take on bottom-placed and ousted Delhi Daredevils ahead of the Play-offs in New Delhi on Friday. MS Dhoni-led side have nothing to lose but will be eyeing the top spot on the points table alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK has had a consistent campaign in IPL 2018 season after missing out on two years due to ban. They even faced issues with home matches but adjusted well in Pune after moving out of Chennai due to Cauvery water dispute.

Chennai’s form has been solid even when they faced Kane Williamson’s side in their last encounter, dodging the best bowling attack of the tournament. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu (535 runs) and Shane Watson (424 runs) have combined brilliantly to chase big totals. Skipper Dhoni himself has proved that age is just a number by amassing 413 runs.

After the match against Sunrisers, Dhoni said, “Even before IPL started I had to make space for Rayudu, because he is somebody I rate very highly. He can play both the fast bowlers and spinners very well. Most teams look to exploit the opener with spin bowling. He is someone who does not look like a big hitter but almost clears the field every time he plays the big shot.”

At the bowling front, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja have been effective at doing their job as a unit. Shardul Thakur leads the wicket-taking list with 11 scalps, followed by Dwayne Bravo.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, have had another embarrassing year and even change in captaincy did not help their struggling self. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, that has earned only six points out of 12 matches, will be playing for pride.

The trio of Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhishek Sharma and Junior Dala, who got their IPL debuts in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, are expected to feature again.

The Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

