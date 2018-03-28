IPL 2018: David Warner steps down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner led SRH to title win in 2016 edition. (Source: IPL) David Warner led SRH to title win in 2016 edition. (Source: IPL)

David Warner has joined Steve Smith in the act of stepping down as captain of respective Indian Premier League team in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy. Warner will not be taking charge of the Sunrisers Hyderabad when the IPL season begins on April 7. The franchise will announce a new captain “shortly” said the statement.

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly,” said K.Shanmugam, CEO of the SunRisers Hyderabad.

The decision has come at a time when Cricket Australia are combating with the ball-tampering controversy that has led to Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft being sent home from the tour of South Africa. As per the investigation and announcement by CA CEO James Sutherland, Smith and Warner were the two players involved in hatching the plan with Bancroft committing the illegal act on the third day of third Test.

Both Smith and Warner were retained by SRH and Rajasthan respectively at a sum of Rs 12 crore.

Earlier Wriddhiman Saha, part of SRH, felt the decision isn’t going to impact the team much. “Our team is strong enough to replace Warner,” he told reporters in Kolkata.” The team was decided based on the captain. Maybe initially we will get affected but with the reserve that we have, it won’t impact much.

“We will definitely have a very strong side if Warner remains in the team. But we have enough replacements to make a good side, if not 100 per ent but closer to that. We can try and fill in the void.”

SRH are scheduled to play their first match against Rajasthan Royals, previously captained by Smith before the reign was handed over to Ajinkya Rahane, on April 9.

In the press briefing on Tuesday, Sutherland announced the players would be sanctioned according to the Code of Conduct stipulated by the board with their role in IPL still unclear.

