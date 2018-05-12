IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to consolidate top spot against Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: AP) Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: AP)

Chennai Super Kings are one win away from booking a play-off berth and that the MS Dhoni-side will be hoping to do so when they take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match in Pune on Sunday.

With 14 points from 11 matches, CSK were hoping to qualify for play-offs in their last match but Rajasthan Royals ensured that the Yellow Brigade must wait a little longer for the play-offs spot. CSK went down by four wickets to the Royals to make it their third loss in the last five matches.

CSK captain Dhoni blamed his side’s bowlers for failure to defend a total of 176 against RR. “We were supposed to bowl one particular length. The bowlers were instructed what to bowl: back of a length. They could not execute. We were hit for a lot of boundaries off full balls. 176 was a par-plus score, the bowlers let us down,” he said.

The bowlers need to support their batsmen who have performed fairly well for CSK including Australian Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Suresh Raina, skipper Dhoni and West Indian Dwayne.

CSK, however, have a task cut out as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad, the first team to qualify for play-offs and the team to beat. Kane Williamson’s side will ensure that they consolidate their position at the top, ensuring themselves top-two finish.

SRH’s power has been in their strong bowling front which has successfully defended low totals. The Sunrisers will be aiming to take revenge of the thrashing they received from already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils. They will be relying heavily on their bowlers to step up one more time when they face Super Kings’ batting line-up on Sunday.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plesis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

