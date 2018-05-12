IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch CSK vs SRH IPL Match

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Needing a win from three games to book a play-offs berth, former champions Chennai Super Kings take on table toppers Sun Risers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Pune on Sunday. MS Dhoni-led Super Kings have 14 points from 11 matches and they just need one win from the three games in hand. With 18 points to their credit, SRH, led astutely by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also look to consolidate their top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage. Here are all the important details on when and where to watch the IPL match:

When is IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Sunday, May 13, 2018. This will be the 46th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

