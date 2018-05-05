IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: Twitterati reacts as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore yet again

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh shared five wickets as Chennai Super Kings moved to the top of the Indian Premier League table with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 5, 2018 9:41:32 pm
csk vs rcb Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni plays a shot against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)
Jadeja picked up 3/18 and Harbhajan Singh took 2/22 to restrict Bangalore to 127/9 after Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to field. Chennai reached 128-4 in 18 overs with Dhoni (31 not out) smashing three sixes off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a final over costing 22 runs.

With seven wins in 10 games, Chennai now have 14 points and sit on top of the IPL 2018 table. Another win in the next four matches will guarantee CSK a spot as 16 points has always been a cut-off for play-off qualification.

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the man of the match for his three wickets. “It’s good to get MoM awards in a T20 game. Very happy with the way I bowled today. The wicket was a bit dry, the ball was holding a bit, I was looking to bowl in the right areas and not give them width. Bhajji also bowled very well, together, we tried not to give them too many runs. Overall, I am very happy, I finally took a few wickets, looking to do better and better in the coming games,” he said.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter after CSK beat RCB by six wickets:

 

