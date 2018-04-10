CSK vs KKR Match 5 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: KKR 108/5 after 13 overs

CSK vs KKR Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in Chennai for the first time in two years. (Source: AP) CSK vs KKR Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in Chennai for the first time in two years. (Source: AP)

Chennai Super Kings managed to get Sunil Narine early before the Trinidadian could do too much damage and Chris Lynn two overs after that. They then took out the dangerous Robin Uthappa, which was part of a mini collapse from KKR that saw them going from 80/3 to 89/5. This is the second match for both CSK and KKR this season and the first for CSK in Chennai. The yellow shirts will hence take the stadium in front of nearly 60,000 fans for the first time in two years. Images over the past two weeks showed crowds attending practice sessions of the team in the thousands. Chennai Super Kings marked their return with arguably one of the greatest rescue jobs in the history of the IPL, beating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium from a position where victory seemed impossible. Kolkata Knight Riders had a comparatively easier outing at the Eden Gardens against the Delhi Daredevils. Dinesh Karthik will be hoping that his teammates are able to keep their eye on the prize in front of what will be a cauldron of an atmosphere at Chepauk. Catch Live score of the IPL match here.

IPL 2018 Live scorecard: CSK vs KKR

CSK rolled back the years against Mumbai Indians (MI) and showed exactly why they are considered as one of the dangerous teams in the league. In Mumbai, at one point, it seemed like a positive result was a foregone conclusion for CSK but Dwayne Bravo played an unbelievable knock scoring 68 from 30 balls to guide his side over the finishing line. However, the balance of the team is an aspect Dhoni will be looking at and make a few changes. Mark Wood instead of Shardul Thakur seems almost certain. Injured Kedar Jadhav will also make way for another player, possibly Murali Vijay.

With the pitch conditions, suiting spinners, KKR will be banking on their tweakers to do the job. In Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Mitchell Johnson they also have a group which can snatch the game away from the opposition in an instant. Hence, the upcoming encounter in the IPL promises to be a humdinger.

