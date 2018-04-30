IPL CSK vs DD Playing 11: Predicted Playing 11 for CSK vs DD IPL 2018 Match 30

CSK vs DD Predicted Playing XI: MS Dhoni to lead CSK. CSK vs DD Predicted Playing XI: MS Dhoni to lead CSK.

CSK vs DD IPL 2018 Match 30: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Daredevils in Match 30 of Indian Premier League in Pune on Monday. What are the Playing 11 of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils? Who will play and who will miss out? Here is the CSK vs DD Predicted Playing 11 for both teams

CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs DD: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mark Wood, Shardul Thakur. (David Willey can replace Watson)

DD Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

Chennai are second in the points table with 10 points from seven matches. They have a net run-rate in the positive which has kept them at the top. Delhi Daredevils, however, are at the bottom. The points table sees them occupy the bottom spot with just four points from as many games as Chennai. They suffered some close losses and have managed to win only two games so far. This becomes a very important game for Delhi.

