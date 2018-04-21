CSK fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet as he came on to bat; watch video

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni might have retired from Test cricket but there is arguably no other cricketer who comes close to the fan-following that the wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys. Friday’s Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was one such day when even though the man of the match was Shane Watson, all the attention was hogged by a Dhoni fan who ran into the middle during the match to touch his god’s feet.

It was when the Jharkhand cricketer was entering the field after Suresh Raina’s wicket that an intruder was seen running towards Dhoni and touched his feet. The video that has gone viral on social media shows the boy going back to the crowd with a sense of achievement and satisfaction on his face.

Watch the video here:

Watson smashed his third IPL century as Chennai Super Kings moved to their new ‘home’ in style by producing a comprehensive 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals. CSK have been forced into shifting their home base from Chennai to Pune in the aftermath of police expressing inability to control the crowd over Cauvery protests and the staging of IPL contests in the city.

The franchise organised a special train ‘WhistlePodu Express’ to take the fans for the match to Pune free of cost including free food and accommodation and the Yellow Brigade showed up in huge numbers. Welcoming the move to Pune, Dhoni said, “The people over here, they supported me when I played for Pune, so you could say that it was good that I could return the favor. Yes, it’s Chennai Super Kings and not Pune Super Kings, but by the end of the seventh game, we’ll see more yellow here.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd