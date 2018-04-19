County stint will help me prepare better for India’s tour of England: Axar Patel

Axar Patel will make his debut Durham against Glamorgan on August 19. (AP File) Axar Patel will make his debut Durham against Glamorgan on August 19. (AP File)

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s penned a deal with Durham for the upcoming English County Championship (first-class) so that he can get acclimatized to conditions in the United Kingdom and prepare better before India embarks on its upcoming tour to England in July. Speaking to the indianexpress.com from Mohali, where he is plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, Axar revealed that apart from gaining experience, his county stint will also give him an opportunity to access what more he needs to add to his arsenal before the tour officially begins.

“One of the main reasons behind signing for Durhan was that it will help me prepare for India’s tour of England. It will help me know what more I must add to my game and that is why I signed for Durham.”

Axar is now the fourth Indian player after skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to opt for an outing in English first-class cricket.

“The thing about going to England for county cricket is that it I am also not featuring regularly in domestic cricket and for the national team I most playing ODI’s and T20Is. So the experience of playing four-day cricket also gives me a lot of exposure.”

Axar will make his debut for Durham against Glamorgan on August 19 in an away game and then feature in five other matches against Northamptonshire, Sussex, Middlesex, Leicestershire and Warwickshire. Durham is currently eyeing promotion to first division cricket in England.

Spending time in North East England also allows Axar a chance to exploit his skills on seamer friendly pitches. “I can get an experience of the wicket in those parts and hopefully to well there,” the 26-year-old signed off by saying.

