IPL 2018: Corey Anderson replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Australian allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was sidelined from the international squad after “aggravation” of a previous stress fracture in November, will be replaced by New Zealand’s Corey Anderson in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. According to a statement by the IPL, the IPL Technical Committee has approved the replacement of Coulter-Nile with Anderson in the RCB squad for the upcoming season.

RCB also released a statement announcing the news on Saturday, in which they said that the Australian has failed to recover from his sustained injuries. “Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won’t be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early comeback,” the statement said.

The head coach of RCB Daniel Vettori further added: “Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad.”

As per the Player Regulations, RCB are allowed to replace an injured player from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), which has paved way for Anderson to return for another stint in the T20 tournament.

Anderson, who went unsold in this year’s auction in January, has earlier played for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the tournament, and will now join RCB for his base price of Rs 2 crore. In 27 IPL matches, the left-arm bowler has taken eight wickets at an average of 50.38 and an economy rate of 9.87. With the bat, he has scored 521 runs in 27 matches at an average of 27.42 and a massive strike rate of 129.93.

IPL 2018 will kick off from April 7 with RCB playing their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 at Eden Gardens.

