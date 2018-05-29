Turban-clad Chris Gayle does Bhangra with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma; watch video

Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan dance at an event. (PTI Photo) Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan dance at an event. (PTI Photo)

Chris Gayle has been entertaining audience on and off the field for long now. He has been the fan-favourite in the cricket circle and is loved for his fun-loving attitude. During the recently concluded IPL as well, he was the scored the first century of the tournament and made it to the top run-getters list.

He played for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018 and by the end of the season, he ended up being their second highest run scorer. Undoubtedly, he was the face of Kings XI and their campaign in the IPL.

Off the field, at a recent award function, Gayle was seen showing off his dance skills. He, along with Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, performed some dance moves and won the praise of the audience.

After his dance moves, Dhawan asked Gayle to perform his signature celebration step where he pats his thigh. Gayle followed Dhawan and performed it effortlessly.

Some interesting dance steps taught by the ‘Univeral Boss’ – Chris Gayle#CEATCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/Cx3l6odlHn — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 28 May 2018

Gayle made 368 runs in IPL 2018 and made a century as well. But Kings XI could not qualify for the playoffs and finished seventh in the points table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd