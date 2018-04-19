Chennai Super Kings organise special train ‘Whistlepodu Express’ for fans to watch CSK vs RR in Pune

And it was all yellow! No, we are not talking about Coldplay’s song but a special train organised by Indian Premier League club Chennai Super Kings for its fans to make their presence felt in Pune where they take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
Due to a shift in venue from Chennai to Pune due to increasing dispute over the long-going Cauvery issue, CSK organised ‘Whistlepodu express’ for the Yellow Brigade on Thursday.
The decision for the venue shift was taken after shoes were hurled at Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding at long-off and also Faf du Plessis, who was carrying water for the players.
The Yellow Brigade is all set to flock the Gahunje Stadium for their first match in Pune on Friday, April 20. Around a 1000 fans have boarded the Whistlepodu Express while CSK has also arranged for complimentary passes for the match as well as free food and accommodation.
Here is how the Chennai Central Station and the Whistlepodu Express looked on Thursday:
#WhistlePoduArmy all set to storm Pune! #WhistlePoduExpress #yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dY1gm3foDs
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
All set for #WhistlePoduExpress! This is true love! pic.twitter.com/3Yn3YlQadr
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
#WhistlePoduExpress all set to storm Pune with #YelLove ???? pic.twitter.com/QeCj0n3KwI
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
Best Team in the World !
Best Fans in the World !
Best Management in the World ! #WhistlePoduArmy #WhistlePoduExpress #whistlepodu #Yellove #CSK #Pune pic.twitter.com/N2kJjYUVjH
— Mohammad Bilal?? (@BeeRed_Bilal) 19 April 2018
#Yellove gangsss! En route Pune on #WhistlePoduExpress ???? pic.twitter.com/hgvIvBlfNM
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
Shout out loud and clear, when on #WhistlePoduExpress! #Yellove ???? pic.twitter.com/51Vkkpv6cC
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
This is we called Real Madness pure love & Dedication ??
Aisi deevaangi??Dekhi nhi kabhi mene isliye tera naam yellove rkh diyaaaaaaaaa??????
You can take CSk out of Chennai bt u can’t take Chennai out of #CSK????????
Tym to roar in Pune??#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Wyujpz4Iif
— Ravinaa?? Aggarwaal ?? (@RaveeenaAgg) 19 April 2018
#WhistlePoduExpress painted yellow! ???? pic.twitter.com/uX4cLZPamq
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
The Craze for Chennai Super Kings is simply Ethereal! @ChennaiIPL#WhistlePoduExpress pic.twitter.com/hWIQqyG55C
— Whistle Podu Army – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) 19 April 2018
Gaana Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #WhistlePoduExpress ???? pic.twitter.com/ujFgAYEORe
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 19 April 2018
On Sunday, MS Dhoni played an unbeaten innings of 79 runs but CSK fell five runs short of their target against Kings XI Punjab.
