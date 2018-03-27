Chennai Super Kings have a wonderful captain in MS Dhoni, cannot discount them ever: Irfan Pathan

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK earlier. (Source: Express Archive) MS Dhoni was retained by CSK earlier. (Source: Express Archive)

India allrounder Irfan Pathan has backed the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to do well in the upcoming edition of the IPL which begins from April 7. Stating that teams like Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab look formidable on paper, Pathan maintained that they have a wonderful captain in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and hence cannot be written off.

Speaking to cricketnext, Pathan said, “I think Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab look very strong on paper and they have put together good squads, however, one cannot discount Chennai Super Kings ever. They have a wonderful captain (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) and they also assembled a very experience squad (in the auction). Their fortunes will depend upon how fit and agile these experienced hands are, but other than that, I think they will do well.”

“I think most of the teams have made big changes to their respective squads, for example Kings XI Punjab, they have completely overhauled their side. While few teams have retained the core of their squad and added new faces to complement their key players. It will be interesting to see if teams will aid from their respective strategies and also the performance of the franchisees will depend upon how these players gel,” he added.

Pathan also expressed excitement over the prospect of U-19 cricketers doing well. “I am really excited about the India Under-19 stars taking part in the league. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to take that leap from under-19 onto the big stage. In the past, not many youngsters have been able to make that transition but I really hope this lot does,” he concluded by saying.

