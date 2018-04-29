IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar out for at least two weeks

Deepak Chahar to miss out on IPL action for at least two weeks. (Source: PTI) Deepak Chahar to miss out on IPL action for at least two weeks. (Source: PTI)

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar is set to miss out on Indian Premier League action for at least two weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Chennai Super Kings’ match against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

Chahar, who has picked up a total of six wickets in the seven matches played so far in IPL 2018, departed from the pitch after the hamstring strain when he was bowling the first ball in the third over. Confirming the news, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the injury comes as a blow to the team that will be without his services for a ‘couple of weeks.’ “He (Chahar) has had hamstring injuries in the past, he has a pretty good idea when he is in trouble,” Fleming said. “Conservatively, it’s probably a couple of weeks, which is a bit of a blow.”

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi has joined back the squad. Ngidi has gone back to South Africa following the death of his father. Chahar claimed a match-winning 3/15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is also one of the only two Super Kings bowlers with an economy rate of less than eight an over.

MI on Saturday returned to winning ways by beating table-toppers CSK by 8 wickets. Mumbai restricted Chennai to 169/5 then overhauled it with 170/2 with two balls remaining for only its second win in seven games. Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock with a 33-ball unbeaten 56 to complete the runcase after Evin Lewis (47 off 43) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

