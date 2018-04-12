Cauvery protests force IPL out of Chennai, Pune is new CSK home

Activists of a pro-Tamil outfit protest during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Chennai on Tuesday night. (Source: PTI) Activists of a pro-Tamil outfit protest during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Chennai on Tuesday night. (Source: PTI)

A day after protests over the Cauvery issue marred the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL and CSK moved out of Chennai. Pune will be CSK’s new home. The decision followed a meeting Wednesday between Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan. The IPL franchise was advised to relocate its home matches. The protests Tuesday also saw an incident of a shoe being thrown at CSK players during the match.

The decision to shift the CSK to Pune was taken by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council in consultation with the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Faf du Plessis shows a shoe hurled into the ground by an activist of a pro-Tamil outfit. The IPL franchise was advised to relocate its home matches. (Source: PTI) Faf du Plessis shows a shoe hurled into the ground by an activist of a pro-Tamil outfit. The IPL franchise was advised to relocate its home matches. (Source: PTI)

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) assured that it was prepared to play host. “I haven’t received any official communication from the BCCI yet, but I have been informed by the BCCI that CSK’s home matches would be played in Pune,” MCA secretary Riyaz Bagwan told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, the MCA does not have a managing committee at the moment as fresh elections are due on April 30 to adopt the Lodha reforms. Bagwan is in charge of day-to-day affairs of the association. “Our stadium is 100 per cent ready. We can conduct matches smoothly anytime. Pitch, outfield, everything is in top condition. No issues at all. Everybody (here) is happy and excited,” he said.

#IPL2018 #CSKvKKR Protests during Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium pic.twitter.com/M1o7I9Rxue — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) 10 April 2018

Earlier, CSK CEO Viswanathan said: “Yes, I met the Chennai Police Commissioner. He briefed me about the situation and apprised (me) that in the current situation, it’s better to reschedule the matches in Chennai.” He said the team will miss the home fans. “But we can’t do anything,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App