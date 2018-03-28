How to buy IPL Tickets? Where to buy IPL tickets from?

IPL tickets can be bought from Book My Show, Paytm, Insider.in, Eventsnow. IPL tickets can be bought from Book My Show, Paytm, Insider.in, Eventsnow.

IPL 2018 is on the horizon and the T20 carnival is all set to light up the cricketing season over the course of April and May. The 11th edition of the IPL, which begins from April 7, will welcome former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) and fans simply cannot stop gushing over it. MS Dhoni will be leading CSK while Ajinkya Rahane will be leading RR. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are the defending champions.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils are the other six teams taking part in the glitzy tournament.

The tickets are available to be bought from Book My Show, Paytm, Insider.in, Eventsnow. Away from these central channels for buying tickets, Mumbai Indians are making tickets available using partner JioMoney (already begun on March 16). Fans all over the country can also buy the tickets from respective stadiums in the city – from the ticketing counter.

Matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Holkar Cricket Stadium (Indore), IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali). KXIP will be playing their matches in Mohali and Indore – first three at the IS Bindra Stadium and next four at Holkar Stadium.

