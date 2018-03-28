Presents Latest News

How to buy IPL Tickets? Where to buy IPL tickets from?

IPL 2018 will begin on April 7 with tickets for all venues being made available online. Tickets can also be purchased offline by visiting ticketing counters at host stadiums.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 28, 2018 1:48 am
ipl tickets, ipl tickets online, where to buy ipl tickets, how to buy ipl tickets, ipl tickets delhi, ipl tickets mumbai, ipl tickets hyderabad, ipl tickets bganlore, ipl tickets kolkata, ipl tickets kolkata, cricket news, sports news IPL tickets can be bought from Book My Show, Paytm, Insider.in, Eventsnow.
Related News

IPL 2018 is on the horizon and the T20 carnival is all set to light up the cricketing season over the course of April and May. The 11th edition of the IPL, which begins from April 7, will welcome former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) and fans simply cannot stop gushing over it. MS Dhoni will be leading CSK while Ajinkya Rahane will be leading RR. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are the defending champions.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils are the other six teams taking part in the glitzy tournament.

The tickets are available to be bought from Book My Show, Paytm, Insider.in, Eventsnow. Away from these central channels for buying tickets, Mumbai Indians are making tickets available using partner JioMoney (already begun on March 16). Fans all over the country can also buy the tickets from respective stadiums in the city – from the ticketing counter.

Matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur), Holkar Cricket Stadium (Indore), IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali). KXIP will be playing their matches in Mohali and Indore – first three at the IS Bindra Stadium and next four at Holkar Stadium.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“The team has made a set plan that we’re going to cheat to help us win this game of cricket. I’m appalled that it was even thought about.” 