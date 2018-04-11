Earlier Bhuvneshwar Kumar was more decent, innocent and now he has become smarter, reveals wife Nupur Nagar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar married his childhood sweetheart Nupur Nagar last year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar married his childhood sweetheart Nupur Nagar last year.

India’s leading seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the vice-captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The decision to make him Kane Williamson’s deputy was taken after former skipper David Warner was suspended due to ball-tampering controversy in South Africa. In his new role, Kumar seemed at ease during SRH’s first match and is relishing the prospect of challenges that are about to come his way. In a recent interview with the Quint, Kumar revealed that he was informed of the development by coach Tom Moody. Kumar also said that he was pretty excited the day he was briefed about the decision.

“One is excited about that responsibility. If you see our team there are a few new batsmen. In the last four years, our batting line-up has been the best. So hopefully we will do well this year,” he said.

However, in the same talk show, wife Nupur Nagar also divulged a few secrets about the pacer and said that her husband was more decent before than now. “He was more decent and innocent and now he has become smarter,” Nupur said before Bhuvneshwar countered by saying, “It’s called maturity.”

On being asked if Bhuvi is as polite in real life like he is on camera, Nagar said, “No, that’s the public appearance.”

When asked whether it is tough to manage time between themselves, considering Kumar’s busy schedule, Nupur added, “Somewhere very difficult because he is travelling all the time, but easy because we were friends and it is easier to manage post-marriage.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad have got off to a winning start in the Indian Premier League and are currently sitting second on the table. However, they will face a couple of stiff challenges in their upcoming matches, beginning with Mumbai Indians on Thursday and then Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd