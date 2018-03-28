BCCI ban Steve Smith, David Warner from IPL 2018

Steve Smith and David Warner will not play in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI) Steve Smith and David Warner will not play in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who were banned for 12 months on Wednesday after being found guilty of plotting ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, were banned from taking part from the upcoming season of Indian Premier League by the BCCI. While Smith was slated to play for Rajasthan Royals, Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Speaking to reporters, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “They (Cricket Australia) have banned two players and we are also barring these two players from this year’s IPL.”

Shukla said that the IPL committee were waiting for the decision by Cricket Australia before taking their own call on the matter. “We wanted everything in our own hands. First, we waited for ICC’s decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter. We have decided to bar them from this season,” he said.

He further added that the franchises will be allowed to pick their replacements for the two players. “The replacements will be made available to the two teams. We did not take any decision in haste, it was a well thought out decision,” he said.

Smith and Warner, who were supposed to lead Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively, had earlier stepped down from their role as captains previously after facing the heat over the ball-tampering controversy.

Apart from Smith and Warner, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera trying to tamper the ball with a yellow tape was also banned by Cricket Australia for nine months. Smith and Warner, were also relieved of their leadership duties for a period of two years, and Tim Paine was announced as the captain of Australia Test team.

