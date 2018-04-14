Anushka Sharma blows a flying kiss to Virat Kohli during Indian Premier League

Anushka Sharma blows a flying kiss to Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma blows a flying kiss to Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma on Friday was a the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore to cheer Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first home game of Indian Premier League 2018. The Bollywood actress was very animated throughout the match and cheered for her husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli. The love was in the air as she blew a couple of flying kisses as well during the match. At one moment, Kohli took a catch and Anushka acknowledged that with a flying kiss. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game and after win Anushka was all pumped up. (PHOTOS: Anushka with Preity Zinta)

This is not the first time that Anushka has been at the stadium for RCB’s match in Bangalore. She has been a regular visitor in the stands whenever Bangalore play a home game. Even when India plays a home game, Anushka manages to attend a match and cheer for the Indian team. On Friday, it was for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (BCCI Photo) Anushka Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (BCCI Photo)

RCB were playing the first home game and won it comfortably. Against Kings XI, RCB were chasing a total of 156 runs and achieved it with four wickets and three balls remaining. The win was RCB’s first of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League. They had lost their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Anushka Sharma (R) with Anushka Sharma (R) with Preity Zinta . (BCCI Photo)

Kohli was looking very good with the bat in this game but was bowled by 17-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman. But AB de Villiers struck a half-century to guide the team home with ease.

Anushka Sharma gestures to fans during IPL match. (PTI Photo) Anushka Sharma gestures to fans during IPL match. (PTI Photo)

With the win, RCB won have two points on the board and will look to increase when they next play on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd