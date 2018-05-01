Virat Kohli wishes ‘most positive and honest person’ Anushka Sharma on 30th birthday

Virat Kohli shared a picture alongside Anushka Sharma on her birthday. (Source: Twitter/Virat Kohli) Virat Kohli shared a picture alongside Anushka Sharma on her birthday. (Source: Twitter/Virat Kohli)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli has wished his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Twitter as she turns 30 on Tuesday (May 1). Taking to the social media platform, Kohli simply wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you” with a picture of the duo as Virat feeds her cake. In the background, one can notice a chocolate with a special message for Anushka.

While Anushka turns a year older, Kohli would be involved in cricketing duties for his IPL franchise RCB when they take on Mumbai Indians on home ground at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It hasn’t been a happy first half of the season for RCB who have suffered five defeats in seven matches played and are seventh in the IPL standings. Personally, Kohli is in good form having scored 317 runs but it hasn’t resulted in positive outcomes owing to patchy bowling and less-than-convincing fielding.

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In their recent outing on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 175/4 with Kohli top-scoring in an unbeaten 68 run knock. In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the target with five balls to spare courtesy an explosive start by Chris Lynn and equally useful contributions by Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik.

