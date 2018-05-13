Ambati Rayudu slams maiden IPL hundred

Ambati Rayudu scored his first T20 hundred. (Source: BCCI) Ambati Rayudu scored his first T20 hundred. (Source: BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu slammed his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings produced yet another comprehensive batting performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Sunday. Rayudu’s ton was the fourth of IPL 11 after Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Rishabh Pant. Promoted up the order to open the innings, Rayudu justified his skipper’s faith by scoring an unbeaten 100 off 62 balls with the help of 7 fours and 7 sixes in an innings that was paced perfectly. Fittingly enough, he remained unbeaten to guide his side over the finishing line. Rayudu’s hundred was his first in T20 cricket and the Indian Premier League. Incidentally, it was the 7th by a CSK player and 36th by an opening batsman in the IPL.

I am overjoyed for Ambati Rayudu. Was asked to perform a different role this year and has played it stirringly. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 13 May 2018

Earlier, Rayudu had been guilty of getting starts but not converting them into big scores. However, on Sunday he played a fantastic inning to reach the three-figure mark and also justify his recall to the national side for England tour. After beginning his innings on a slow note, Rayudu grew in confidence after reaching his half-century.

Reflecting on his knock, Rayudu spoke at the post-match presentation and said, ” “It’s a good position to bat (opening) in T20s. I am enjoying it right now. There’s no secret. We are backing ourselves and communicating very well (about batting with Watson). He has been of great help to me. I was ready to open. If you are good at 4-day cricket, you can bat at any position. I am really happy to be back in the Indian team, hopefully I will do well there.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd