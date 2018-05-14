Follow Us:
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after Rajasthan Royals maintained slow-over rate during their match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 14, 2018 3:00:58 pm
ajinkya rahane Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the Rahane-led side outclassed the defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 13,” an IPL release said.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the release said.

Rajasthan Royals will play Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens on Tuesday.

