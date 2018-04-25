AB de Villiers clears Chinnaswamy Stadium with biggest six of IPL 2018, watch video

AB de Villiers scored 68 from 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL) AB de Villiers scored 68 from 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL)

AB de Villiers once again reminded everyone of his extraordinary T20 credentials with a scintillating knock of 68 from 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Coming into bat at number three after the fall of Virat Kohli’s wicket, De Villiers played a couple of dot balls before getting off the mark with a six off Harbhajan Singh. It seemed like this was an indication of the carnage that was to follow as the South African thrashed the bowlers all over the park and dealt in maximums.

However, it was not mindless hitting but an exhibition of proper cricketing shots as ‘Mr 360’ cleared the ropes at will. Keeping a good balance on his feet allowed De Villiers to hit the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Among them was the monstrous hit which came in the 11th over when De Villiers took on his fellow South African leg-spinner, Imran Tahir and smashed him over mid-wicket for the longest six of IPL 2018- a mammoth, 111 meters.

De Villiers knock of 68 was laced with 9 sixes and two fours, propelling him to the list of batsmen with the most number of sixes in season 11 of the IPL. With 23 sixes, he is now ahead of Chris Gayle (21) and Andre Russell (19).

Meanwhile, revealing his mindset while going into bat, De Villiers said, “Not much to be honest. Just trying to everything I can to create a bit of momentum for our side. Tonight I felt a bit dodgy early on. Felt like I needed to make the play and a couple came off nicely.”

“Was important to start another partnership after losing Quinny (de Kock) but Tahir bowled well, he came back well. Tried to get the momentum going and I think we did well,” he signed off by saying.

