IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals look to fill up Australian holes

Kane Williamson will lead SRH in IPL 2018 in the wake of David Warner’s suspension. Kane Williamson will lead SRH in IPL 2018 in the wake of David Warner’s suspension.

Filling Warner vaccum

Rajasthan Royals are equally depleted, with Steve Smith missing. But in terms of impact in the IPL, David Warner was slightly more valuable than Smith. In the last two years, he has plundered 1000-plus runs, in the last four years, he has averaged nearly 50. Perhaps more than his captaincy, his supersonic batting will be missed. They do have more than able hitters in Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson and Carlos Brathwaite. But do they instill as much fear in the bowlers as Warner? It’s hard to think that they do.

Overseas, overflow

They’ve quite a quality assemblage of overseas bowlers—there are three good spinners in Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan and Mehdi Hasan while fast bowling department is bolstered by the seasoned Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake. But there are only two slots, assuming skipper Kane Williamson and Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite automatic choices. The peculiarity is that each of them brings a different skill-set to the table, which doesn’t allay Williamson’s happy headache one bit.

Thin spin cupboard

Though coached by a legendary spinner, Shane Warne, their spinners are callow at the international level–in fact, none of them have played international cricket. There is considerable promise in the likes of Mahipal Lomror, D’Arcy Short and K Gowtham, but whether they can fulfill it, and on a consistent basis, in the IPL has to be seen. But Warne, they say, can turn anything around, which he has drilled home several times in the past, like winning the first IPL title with a modest group.

The English superstars

Generally, Royals love to do it the unglamorous way. But this time around, they are packed with superstars, like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, both of them who have lots to prove. Stokes has recently returned to international cricket while Buttler has not been quite as influential as he can be. But there’s no better time to show their quality than in the IPL, and it could be great fun to watch them if they live up to the reputation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App