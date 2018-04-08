IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: Comeback Kings Chennai turn the tables on defending champions Mumbai Indians

Dwayne Bravo’s performance with the ball paled in comparison to how he turned the game around in the death overs for CSK with the bat. (Source: PTI) Dwayne Bravo’s performance with the ball paled in comparison to how he turned the game around in the death overs for CSK with the bat. (Source: PTI)

Kedar on one leg

Dwayne Bravo had nearly just completed one of the most dramatic Houdini acts in IPL history. He’d smashed 40 runs in two overs with Imran Tahir for company to take the match equation from 47 off 18 balls to 7 off 7. But now he’d fallen. The job wasn’t done yet. The act wasn’t complete. And now CSK on their return to the fold after a two-year hiatus had only a limping Kedar Jadhav to finish it. Jadhav had ambled off earlier with an injury to his leg.

And at that point, it didn’t look like he’d return to the crease. There seemed no reason for him to do so either, as Chennai’s chances kept slipping further and further into the ground. Jadhav had watched Bravo’s carnage from the edge of his seat in the dug-out. And as he ambled back in to the field of play, you knew there was only one way he could get the job done. He couldn’t run across the pitch of course. So all he could do was stand in his crease and somehow club the ball over the ropes. He anyway couldn’t afford to bring Tahir on strike.

The first ball from Mustafizur Rahman’s 20th over, he patted back. Off the second he attempted a paddle but found short fine-leg. Then he tried a steer and found short thirdman. 3 balls 7 runs now.

Kedar Jadhav duly pushed right back in his crease and squeezed the full delivery through the covers to give his team an almost improbable win. (Source: PTI) Kedar Jadhav duly pushed right back in his crease and squeezed the full delivery through the covers to give his team an almost improbable win. (Source: PTI)

In the Chennai dressing-room, skipper MS Dhoni was calling for a scoop. In the middle, Tahir was running down the wicket with his own suggestions on what Jadhav should do. Almost on cue, Jadhav went down on his haunches, and neatly scooped a length delivery from the left-armer over the fine-leg fence. Scores were level. Tahir had Jadhav in an embrace. The CSK dug-out had exploded, and even Dhoni seemed rather animated. CSK still needed another run from the remaining two balls.

But they’d come too far to mess it up now, and Jadhav duly pushed right back in his crease and squeezed the full delivery through the covers to give his team an almost improbable win. And it was Trinidad’s own Houdini who was the first to come galloping on to the field in delight.

Bravo turns Brathwaite

Strangely for the heroics he produced later on in the day, Bravo looked rather out of sorts at the start of the match. He was lethargic on two separate occasions while fielding on the long-on boundary and allowed two boundaries to slip past him. So much so that Dhoni had to move him into the circle and send Suresh Raina to the boundary. Bravo’s first over too was completely out of character with his first three deliveries going for boundaries. He seemed to be struggling to even get to the crease for starters. And you wondered whether CSK had invested too heavily on old glory and whether Bravo had been too much of a gamble in that context. He pulled it back in his next three overs though, going for only 11 runs, and playing a huge role in keeping Mumbai’s destructive lower-order in check.

But that paled in comparison to how he turned the game around in the death overs for CSK with the bat. For, when Tahir walked out to bat, CSK needed 48 runs in 21 balls with just one wicket left—at this point it was unlikely that Jadhav would bat again.

There are few cleaner strikers of the cricket ball than Bravo in the T20 world, and he showed just that. (Source: AP) There are few cleaner strikers of the cricket ball than Bravo in the T20 world, and he showed just that. (Source: AP)

Only one other batsman, Ambati Rayudu, had gone past 20 at that point. Bravo kept finding the boundary though but they seemed to go unnoticed as wickets kept falling at the other end. Then Bravo turned into Brathwaite.

And it was perhaps time he reminded the world of what he’s capable of. Somehow in all the variety that he brings in with his bowling, Bravo’s ability to clear the boundary often gets overshadowed by his monster-six-hitting colleagues in the Caribbean. But there are few cleaner strikers of the cricket ball than Bravo in the T20 world, and he showed just that.

He has two major hitting zones, and Mitchell McClenaghan first and then Jasprit Bumrah kept feeding him there, and Bravo kept obliging them by smashing the ball over deep mid-wicket and extra cover. He hit five sixes in those two overs to bring CSK back from the dead.

Markande makes a mark

Thirty-seven missed calls and 300 messages is what it apparently took Mayank Markande to find out that he’d been bought in an IPL auction for the first time ever two months ago. It took the 20-year-old all of 3 googlies to announce himself to the world. And you can expect the unread messages on his phone to have multiplied well past 300 on Saturday night. In an age where Indian cricket has turned to wrist spin almost entirely for the shorter formats, Markande couldn’t have picked a better stage to show his wares. And by trapping Rayudu in his first over and Dhoni in his second, he’d already done enough perhaps to get the right people talking.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 165 for 4 in 20 ovs (Ishan Kishan 40, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Shane Watson 2/29) lost to Chennai Super Kings 169 for 9 in 19.5 ovs (Dwayne Bravo 68 off 30 balls, 3×4, 7×6, Kedar Jadhav 24 n.o.; Mayank Markande 3/23)

