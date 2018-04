IPL 2018: Here is the complete list of IPL commentators in all languages

Harsha Bhogle has been selected in a list of around a 100 commentators. (Source: File) Harsha Bhogle has been selected in a list of around a 100 commentators. (Source: File)

BCCI has selected a list of around a 100 commentators for the 11th edition of Indian Premier League this year. Only eight Indians have made it to the list other than 17 foreign commentators. Isa Guha has been the only England woman cricketer in the IPL list of commentators from the past years. The tournament will kickstart on April 7 and here are the final list of commentators:

English commentary:

Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, D Morrison, M Slats, Murali Kartik, Michael Vaughan, I Bishop, David Lloyd, Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Sunil Gavaskar, Mel Jones, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Lisa Carprini Sthalekar, Isa Guha, Nasser Hussain and R. Gavaskar.

IPL Bangla commentary team:

Bangla : Ashok Dinda, Ranadeb Ranjit Bose, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Saradindu Mukherjee, G. Bhattacharya, P. Roy, Sourav Ganguly

IPL Kannada commentary team for Star Suvarna Plus

Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj, Sujith Somasundar, Akhil Balachandra, Chandramouli Kanavi, GK Anil Kumar, Gundappa Vishwanath and Srinivas Murthy.

Telugu Commentary team for Star Maa Movies

Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopal Rao, Kalyan Krishna, C Venkatesh, Chandrasekhar and P, Sudheer Mahavadi

Tamil commentary team

Tamil: Hemang Badani, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, VB Chandrasekhar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K V Sathyanarayanan

Hindi commentary panel

Aakash Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Nikhil Chopra, Jatin Sapru, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Kaif, Kartik Murali, RP Singh, Abhishek Nayar1, Rajat Bhatia and Pragyan Ojha

World feed commentary team has 24 commentators

India: Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik, Harsha Bhogle, L.Sivaramakrishnan, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Das Gupta & Anjum Chopra

Zimbabwe: Mpumelelo Mbangwa

South Africa: Greame Smith

West Indies Ian Bishop

Australia: Michael Slater, Brett Lee, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Lisa Sthalekar, Melanie Jones

England: Michael Vaughn, David Lloyd, Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Isha Guha

New Zealand: Simon Doull, Danny Morison

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd