We can’t be doing event management, says CoA head on moving IPL opening ceremony

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) took the decision to postpone the Indian Premier League opening ceremony by a day, from April 6 to 7, while reducing the budget for the function by Rs 20 crore, because it didn’t want the BCCI to get into the business of ‘event management’. The CoA felt that spending Rs 50 crore on opening ceremony on a non-match day would have been a ‘total waste’.

“We (BCCI) can’t be doing event management. So on the day of the match there will be an inaugural function. But we can’t have a whole day and spend Rs 50 crore on that,” CoA head Vinod Rai told The Indian Express.

This paper already reported that the 2018 IPL opening ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on April 6, would now happen on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium before the start of the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. And the CoA has reduced the budget from Rs 50 crore to Rs 30 crore.

Meanwhile, regarding the expiry of the three-year term of the BCCI office-bearers – acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry – the CoA head said: “We will take the court’s direction on this issue. We have coexisted for so long and I have no problems in coexisting further. During the next (court) hearing we will point out (the subject). Whichever way the court decides, I have no issue on that.”

The officials have completed their respective three-year terms in office. However, as per the cricket board’s existing constitution, an office-bearer’s term is calculated from one Annual General Meeting to the next AGM. The last BCCI annual general meeting was held as back as November 2015.

