Saurashtra wants to stage one play-off game in IPL 2018

The SCA said that it hoped the request would get a positive response. (BCCI Photo) The SCA said that it hoped the request would get a positive response. (BCCI Photo)

The Saurashtra Cricket Association has requested the Indian cricket board and the IPL Governing Council for a chance to stage one play-off game of the T20 League this season.

The SCA, in an email to the BCCI and the IPL GC, stated, “We have successfully staged ten IPL matches during Season 9 and Season 10, our stadium being the home ground of the Gujarat Lions. All these matches were well administered and had a very good response.”

The SCA’s media release further stated that hosting a playoff match to be staged during the upcoming season “will meaningfully enhance the enthusiasm of cricket loving spectators of IPL in general and Gujarat in particular.”

The SCA said that it hoped the request would get a positive response.

IPL 2018 is set to commence with the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, the latter making a comeback after a two-year suspension, at the Wankhede Stadium here on April 7.

Mumbai will also host Qualifier 1 on May 22 and the final on May 27. Venues for the other two play-offs in between, Eliminator and Qualifier 2, which are scheduled on May 23 and 25, are yet to be announced by the BCCI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App