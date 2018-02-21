Rajasthan Royals begin first training camp, watch video

Rajasthan Royals players at training camp. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter) Rajasthan Royals players at training camp. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to Indian Premier League this year after a hiatus of two years, displayed their intent at the Auction last month when they went on to buy the two most expensive players this season – England allrounder Ben Stokes for Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 11.5 crore for Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat. Now, with the IPL season just over a month away, the franchise has already started training camps for youngsters.

According to a report by news agency IANS, The Indian cricketers of RR are participating in the three-day camp organised in Mumbai at the Cricket Club of India’s (CCI) Brabourne Stadium, starting from Tuesday. The report adds that the seven Indian players will train under the guidance of Zubin Bharucha at the camp. The players will work on their batting, bowling and fitness by playing matches at the camp, the report adds.

According to IANS, Ajinkya Rahane, who has returned back to the country after South Africa tour, paid a visit to the camp on the first day and held an interactive session with the players. He also reportedly gave important tips to the youngsters.

The vice-president of Rajasthan Royals Rajeev Khanna told IANS that the franchise is eager to once again be a part of the IPL after two years. “We promise to deliver great value and bring back the best excitement which the city missed in the last four years. This has been a lucky ground for us and hence we are hoping to have the best season of IPL in 2018,” he was quoted by IANS as saying.

“Presently we are eagerly awaiting when the Rajasthan Cricket Association can hand over the stadium to us so that we can start with camps here. BCCI team has been visiting here to monitor the progress being made in the stadium,” he further added.

Rajasthan Royals won the first IPL back in 2007 led by Shane Warne but have not been able to climb those heights again. The franchise was banned for two years following investigations on spot-fixing in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd